Kelby R. Fischer

40 West Lawrence, Suite B

P.O. Box 267

Helena, MT 59624-0267

(406) 438-6665

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of George Michael Phelan a/k/a George Mike Phelan, deceased. No. DP 2021-20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

Notice is hereby given that Philip A. Phelan has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed return receipt requested to Philip A. Phelan, c/o Kelby R. Fischer, P.O. Box 267, Helena, Montana 59624-0267, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated this 15th day of July 2021.   

/s/ Philip A. Phelan                             Philip A. Phelan 

Personal Representative

Legal 21-101 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 4, 11 & 18, 2021

      MNAXLP

