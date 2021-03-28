Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Sunny and windy. High 61F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear early then becoming cloudy with a wind-driven rain after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.