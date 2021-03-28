Steven J. Shapiro, P.C.
Attorney at Law
9 Friendship Lane, Suite 100
Montana City, MT 59634
(406) 449-1200
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Susan Marie Metz, deceased, No. DP-2021-07.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Roger Metz has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed to Roger Metz, Personal Representative, c/o Steven J. Shapiro, P.C., Attorney at Law, 9 Friendship Lane, Suite 100, Montana City, MT 59634, or filed with the Clerk of the Court at Montana Fifth Judicial District Court, Jefferson County, P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632.
Dated March 10, 2021.
/s/ Steven J. Shapiro
Steven J. Shapiro, P.C.,
Attorney for Personal Representative
Legal 21-020 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 17, 24 & 31, 2021
