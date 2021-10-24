Andrew T. Billstein
Anna M. Reed
Billstein, Monson & Small PLLC
3860 Avenue B, Suite C
Billings, MT 59102-6273
(406) 656-6551
Attorneys for the Personal Representatives
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Barry McWilliams, Deceased. Probate No. DP 2021-31.Judge: Luke Berger
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Colin McWilliams and Ethan McWilliams have been appointed as the Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be mailed to Colin McWilliams and Ethan McWilliams, Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at c/o Billstein, Monson & Small PLLC, 3860 Avenue B, Suite C West, Billings, Montana 59102-6273, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED this 19th day of October, 2021.
Billstein, Monson & Small PLLC
/s/ Andrew T. BillsteinBy: Andrew T. Billstein
Attorneys for the Co-Personal Representatives
Legal 21-134 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 27 and November 3 & 10, 2021 MNAXLP
