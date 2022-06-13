Scott W. Farago

Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP

350 Ryman Street • P. O. Box 7909

Missoula, MT  59807-7909

Telephone (406) 523-2500

Telefax (406) 523-2595

swfarago@garlington.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

In the matter of the Estate of Peggy Lawton-McChesney, aka Peggy Sue McChesney, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2022-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named Estate.  All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Katelin Rose McChesney, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP, P.O. Box 7909, Missoula, Montana 59807, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

SIGNED this 9th day of June, 2022.

/s/ Katelin Rose McChesney

Personal Representative

/s/ Scott W. Farago

Attorney for Personal Representative

 

Legal 22-073 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 15, 22 & 29, 2022

   MNAXLP

