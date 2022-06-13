Scott W. Farago
Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP
350 Ryman Street • P. O. Box 7909
Missoula, MT 59807-7909
Telephone (406) 523-2500
Telefax (406) 523-2595
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Peggy Lawton-McChesney, aka Peggy Sue McChesney, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2022-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named Estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Katelin Rose McChesney, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP, P.O. Box 7909, Missoula, Montana 59807, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
SIGNED this 9th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Katelin Rose McChesney
Personal Representative
/s/ Scott W. Farago
Attorney for Personal Representative
Legal 22-073 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 15, 22 & 29, 2022
MNAXLP
