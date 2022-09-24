Elizabeth W. Erickson
Elizabeth W. Erickson
WORDEN THANE P.C.
321 W. Broadway St., Ste. 300
Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 721-3400
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Alvin William Matthis, Deceased. Probate No.: DP-2022-40
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Estate are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Aurelia Polanco-Garcia, return receipt requested, c/o Worden Thane P.C., 321 W. Broadway St., Ste. 300, Missoula, MT 59802, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury and under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
Dated this 20th day of September, 2022.
Estate of Alvin William Matthis
/s/ Aurelia Polanco-Garcia, Personal Representative
Legal 22-113 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 28 and October 5 & 12, 2022 MNAXLP
