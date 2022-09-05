Nick LeTang
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Nick LeTang
Passamani & LeTang, PLLC
Physical: 40 West 14th Street, Helena, MT 59601
Mail: P.O. Box 1778, Helena, MT 59624
(406) 422-4522
Bar #: 54057898
Attorney for Applicant
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of: Terri A. Lewis, Deceased. Probate No. DP-2022-36
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Carlin McRae has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Passamani & LeTang, PLLC, 40 W. 14th St., Ste. 2A, Helena, MT 59601 or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 29th day of August, 2022.
Passamani & LeTang, PLLC
By: /s/ Nick LeTang
Nicholas A. LeTang
Legal 22-102 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 7, 14 & 21, 2022
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.