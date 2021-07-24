C. Mark Hash
Hash, O’Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP
Attorneys at Law
136 1st Ave. W., P. O. Box 1178
Kalispell, MT 59903-1178
(406) 755-6919
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In The Matter of The Estate of Judy Ann Kosola, Deceased. Cause No. DP-21-16.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be either mailed to David A. Kosola, Personal Representative, by certified mail, re-turn receipt requested, c/o Hash, O’Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP, Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 1178, Kalispell, Montana 59903-1178, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated April 7, 2021.
/s/ David A. Kosola
Personal Representative’s Attorneys:
Hash, O’Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP
By /s/ C Mark Hash
Legal 21-096 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 28 and August 4 & 11, 2021 MNAXLP
