C. Mark Hash

Hash, O’Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP 

Attorneys at Law 

136 1st Ave. W., P. O. Box 1178

Kalispell, MT 59903-1178

(406) 755-6919

Attorneys for Personal Representative 

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

In The Matter of The Estate of Judy Ann Kosola, Deceased. Cause No.  DP-21-16.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate.  All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be either mailed to David A. Kosola, Personal Representative, by certified mail, re-turn receipt requested, c/o Hash, O’Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP, Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 1178, Kalispell, Montana 59903-1178, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Dated April 7, 2021. 

/s/ David A. Kosola

Personal Representative’s Attorneys:

Hash, O’Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP 

By /s/ C Mark Hash

Legal 21-096 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 28 and August 4 & 11, 2021             MNAXLP

