Heidi Ypma
P.O. Box 176
Harrison, MT 59735
Tel: 406-580-6767
Email: whtcntry@gmail.com
Applicant, Pro Se
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In re the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Bates Sr., deceased. Case No. DP -2021-13
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Heidi Ypma, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, P.O. Box 176, Harrison, MT 59735 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
“I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.”
Dated this 9th day of April, 2021
/s/ Heidi Ypma
Heidi Ypma
Legal 21-038 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 14, 21 & 28, 2021 MNAXLP
