Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.