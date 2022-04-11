Lewis K. Smith
Smith Law Firm, P.C.
26 West 6th Avenue
P.O. Box 1691
Helena, MT 59624
Telephone: (406) 442-2980
Email: lsmith@smithlawmt.com
Attorney for the Estate of Ona Ann Howey
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Ona Ann Howey, deceased. Cause No. DP-2022-16.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Casey Jae Riggles has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Casey Jae Riggles, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in care of Smith Law Firm, P.C., 26 West Sixth Avenue, P.O. Box 1691, Helena, MT 59624, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 31st day of March, 2022.
Smith Law Firm, P.C.
By: /s/ Lewis K. Smith, Attorney for the Estate of Ona Ann Howey
Legal 22-035 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 13, 20 & 27, 2022
