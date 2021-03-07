DarAnne Dunning
DRAKE LAW FIRM, P.C.
111 North Last Chance Gulch
Suite 3J, Arcade Building
Helena, MT 59601
406-495-8080
Attorneys for Personal Representatives
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Jack A. Holstrom, Deceased, Probate No. DP 2021-10.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Terry Dolecheck, Robert Olson, and Karen Houston have been appointed Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed return receipt requested, to the Personal Representatives of the Estate of Jack A. Holstrom, at 111 North Last Chance Gulch, Suite 3J, Arcade Building, Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
Dated this 1st day of March, 2021.
/s/ Terry Dolecheck, Personal Representative
/s/ Robert Olson, Personal Representative
/s/ Karen Houston, Personal Representative
Drake Law Firm P.C.
/s/ DarAnne Dunning
Attorneys for Personal Representative
VERIFICATION
DarAnne Dunning, being duly sworn, upon oath, deposes and says:
That I have read the foregoing and that the facts and matters contained therein are true, accurate, and complete to the best of my knowledge and belief.
Signed this 3rd day of March, 2021.
/s/ DarAnne Dunning
Attorneys for Personal Representative
The State of Montana
County of Lewis & Clark
SIGNED AND SWORN TO before me on 3rd day of March, 2021, by DarAnne Dunning, as attorney for personal representatives of the Estate of Jack A. Holstrom.
(Notarial Seal) /s/ Mary Oyler
Notary Public of the State of Montana
Legal 21-017 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 10, 17, & 24, 2021
MNAXLP
