Jon S. McCarty, Esq.
Lauren M. LaRance, Esq.
Scott, Tokerud & McCarty, P.C.
Eight 3rd Street North, Suite 507
P.O. Box 1484
Great Falls, MT 59403
Telephone: (406) 727-2200
Facsimile: (406) 727-2227
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Michael Brett Herzog, a/k/a Brett Herzog, a/k/a M.B. Herzog, Deceased.Cause No. DP-2022-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed to Sandra Herzog, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Scott, Tokerud & McCarty, P.C., P.O. Box 1484, Great Falls, MT 59403, or filed with the Clerk of Court of the above Court.
DATED this 28th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Sandra Herzog
Personal Representative
Legal 22-054 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 11, 18 & 25, 2022
