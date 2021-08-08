Brian D. Lee & David J. Lee
Lee Law Office PC
P.O. Box 790 - 158 Main Street
Shelby, MT 59474
Telephone: (406) 434-5244
Email: brian@leelawofficepc.com
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of Flora Jane Henningsen, a/k/a Flora J. Henningsen, a/k/a Flora Henningsen, Deceased.
Judge Luke Berger
Cause No. DP-21-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Amber Henningsen Post and Anker Bailye Henningsen have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Amber Henningsen Post and Anker Bailye Henningsen, co-personal representatives, return receipt requested, c/o Lee Law Office PC, P.O. Box 790, Shelby, Montana 59474, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court at Boulder, Montana.
Dated July 26, 2021.
Lee Law Office PC
By /s/ David J. Lee
Legal 21-103 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 11, 18 & 25, 2021 MNAXLP
