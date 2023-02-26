Angela K. Hasquet
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 8:50 am
State Bar No. 12409
Craig Mungas
State Bar No. 6746
Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC
2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100
Missoula, Montana 59808
Telephone: 406-721-8896
Telefax: 406-541-8037
Email: angie@bjornsonlaw.com
Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com
Attorneys for David Hanson, Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Ada Fae Hanson, a/k/a Ada F. Hanson, deceased. Cause No. DP-23-08
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to David Hanson, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
Dated this 17th day of February, 2023
David Hanson, Personal Representative
Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC
By: /s/ Angela K. Hasquet
Attorneys for David Hanson, Personal Representative
Legal 23-017 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 1, 8 & 15, 2023
