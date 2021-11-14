Carina Wilmot, Crowley Fleck PLLP
900 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 200
P. O. Box 797
Helena, MT 59624-0797
Telephone: (406) 449-4165
E-mail: cwilmot@crowleyfleck.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Dewey S. Hall, Deceased. Probate No. ADP 2021-34.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed as the Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed to Dayna Schwartz, Personal Representatives, c/o Crowley Fleck PLLP, P.O. Box 797, Helena, MT 59624-0797, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED November 8, 2021.
/s/ Dayna Schwartz, Personal Representative
Legal 21-139 Published in the Boulder Monitor November 17 & 24 and December 1, 2021 MNAXLP
