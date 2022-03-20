Nathan S. Haney

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

In the matter of the Estate of James A. Graham, Deceased. Case No. DP-2022-09. Judge Luke Berger.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Administrator of the above-captioned Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to Keith W. Graham, Administrator, certified U.S. mail, return receipt to c/o Dylan J. Berget, Karell Dyre Janey PLLP, 175 N. 27th Street, Suite 1303, Billings, Montana 59101, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

Dated: March 8, 2022.

By /s/ Keith W. Graham

Applicant’s Attorney:

Karell Dyre Janey PLLP

By /s/ Dylan J. Berget

 

Legal 22-018 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 16, 23 & 30, 2022              MNAXLP

