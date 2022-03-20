Nathan S. Haney
Dylan J. Berget
Karell Dyre Haney PLLP
175 North 27th Street, Suite 1303
Billings, Montana 59101
Telephone (406) 294-8488
Fax: (406) 294-8480
e-mail: nhaney@kdhlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Administrator
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of James A. Graham, Deceased. Case No. DP-2022-09. Judge Luke Berger.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Administrator of the above-captioned Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Keith W. Graham, Administrator, certified U.S. mail, return receipt to c/o Dylan J. Berget, Karell Dyre Janey PLLP, 175 N. 27th Street, Suite 1303, Billings, Montana 59101, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
Dated: March 8, 2022.
By /s/ Keith W. Graham
Applicant’s Attorney:
Karell Dyre Janey PLLP
By /s/ Dylan J. Berget
Legal 22-018 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 16, 23 & 30, 2022 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.