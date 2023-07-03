DarAnne Dunning
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 4:25 pm
Michael A. Kauffman
Drake Law Firm, P.C.
111 N. Last Chance Gulch, Ste 3J
Helena, MT 59601
406-495-8080
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Wesley Allen Davis, Deceased. Probate No. DP-2023-15
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jori Mummey has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed to Jori Mummey, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested at 111 North Last Chance Gulch, Suite 3J, Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
Dated this 22nd day of June, 2023.
/s/ Jori Mummey, Personal Representative
VERIFICATION
Jori Mummey, being duly sworn, upon oath, deposes and says:
That I have read the foregoing and that the facts and matters contained therein are true, accurate, and complete to the best of my knowledge and belief.
Signed this 22nd day of June, 2023.
/s/ Jori Mummey, Personal Representative
The State of MontanaCounty of Lewis & Clark
Signed and sworn to before me on 22nd day of June, 2023, by Jori Mummey.
/s/ Mary Oyler
Notary Public of the State of Montana
Legal 23-071 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 5, 12 & 19, 2023 MNAXLP
