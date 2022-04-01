David J. Lee & Caydon C. Keller

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Christine Casey, a/k/a Christine G. Casey, Chris Casey, and/or Chris G. Casey, Deceased. Judge Luke M. Berger. Cause No. DP-22-13

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Michael J. Casey has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Michael J. Casey, personal representative, return receipt requested, c/o Lee Law Office PC, P.O. Box 790, Shelby, Montana 59474, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court at Boulder, Montana.

Dated March 22, 2022.

Lee Law Office PC

By: /s/ David J. Lee

Legal 22-031 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 30 & April 6 & 13, 2022

