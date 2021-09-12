Amanda D. Hunter
David L. Vicevich
Vicevich Law
3738 Harrison Ave.
Butte, MT 59701
Telephone: (406) 782-1111
Fax No.: (406) 782-4000
State Bar of Montana No. 44088997/4791
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In re the matter of the Estate of Robert E. Casagrande, a/k/a Robert Edward Casagrande, Decedent. Probate No. DP-2021-27
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Theresa Casagrande, the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Theresa Casagrande, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, care of the Attorney for the Personal Representative, Amanda D. Hunter, Vicevich Law, 3738 Harrison Ave., Butte, Montana 59701, or filed with the above entitled Court.
DATED this 18th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Amanda D. Hunter, Attorney for Personal Representative
/s/ Theresa Casagrande, Personal Representative
Legal 21-115 Published in the Boulder Monitor September 15, 22 & 29 2021 MNAXLP
