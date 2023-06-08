Kaden Keto
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 5:10 pm
Kaden Keto
Jackson, Murdo & Grant, P.C.
203 N. Ewing Street
Helena, MT 59601
(406) 430-2977
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Donna Jean Foss Burrell, Deceased. Probate No. DP-2022-26.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that John Burrell has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed to John Burrell, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested at 203 N. Ewing Street, Helena, MT 59601, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
Dated this 17 day of May 2023.
/s/ John Burrell
Personal Representative
Jackson, Murdo & Grat P.C./s/ Kaden Keto
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Legal 22-061 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 7, 14 & 21, 2023.
MNAXLP
