Amanda K. Roberts, MT Bar #9989
Lonabaugh & Riggs, LLP
50 East Loucks, Suite 110
P.O. Drawer 5059
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
Phone: (307) 672-7444
Attorney for the Personal Representative of the Estate of James Branning, deceased.
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In re the matter of the Estate of James Branning, deceased. Cause No. DP-2021-17. District Court Judge: Hon. Luke Berger.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Kathleen McArdle has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Kathleen McArdle, the Personal Representative, by certified mail, return receipt requested, at 50 East Loucks, Suite 110, P.O. Drawer 5059, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801 or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled court.
Dated this 6th day of July, 2021.
LONABAUGH & RIGGS, LLP
/s/ Amanda Roberts
Amanda Roberts
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Legal 21-089 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 21 & 28 and August 4, 2021 MNAXLP
