Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 12:42 am
David L. Vicevich
Jeffrey R. Glovan
Vicevich Law
3738 Harrison Ave.
Butte, MT 59701
Telephone: (406) 782-1111
Fax No.: (406) 782-4000
State Bar of Montana No. 4791/11527
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In re the matter of the Estate of Loren Willet, a/k/a/ Loren Steven Willet, Decedent. Probate No. DP-2023-04
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Rene Gail Beyer, the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Rene Gail Beyer, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, care of the Attorney for the Personal Representative, David L. Vicevich, Vicevich Law, 3738 Harrison Ave., Butte, Montana 59701, or filed with the above-entitled Court.
DATED this 27th day of January, 2023.
/s/ Jeffrey R. Glovan,
Attorney for Personal Representative
/s/ Rene Gail Beyer,
Personal Representative
Legal 23-023 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 15, 22 & 29, 2023
