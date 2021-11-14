MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Ernest R. Bateman, Jr., Deceased. Probate No. DP 2021-35.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Carri Robertson has been appointed as the Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be mailed to Donna Bateman, Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at 17 Cobble Stone Way, Unit B, Montana City, Montana 59634, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 12th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Donna Bateman, Personal Representative
Donna Bateman
17 Cobble Stone Way, Unit B
Montana City, MT 59634
Published in the Boulder Monitor November 17 & 24 and December 1, 2021
