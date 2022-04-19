In the matter of the Estate of Frances Marie Barnes, Deceased. Probate No. DP 2022-15
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Weston Barnes has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Silverman Law Office, PLLC, P.O. Box 4423, Helena, Montana 59604, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 13th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Weston Barnes
P.O. Box 254, Jefferson City, MT 59638
Legal 22-039 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 20 & 27 and May 4, 2022
MNAXLP
