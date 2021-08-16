Ben A. Snipes 

Andrew J. Miller 

Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, P.C. 

P.O. Box 2325 

Great Falls, Montana 59403 

(406) 222-2222

Attorneys for Personal Representative

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

In the matter of the Estate of Lorraine F. Anderson, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2021-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to Jeffrey Anderson, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in care of Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, P.C., 21 3rd Street North, Suite 301, Great Falls, Montana 59401, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.

Dated this 11th day of August, 2021

/s/ Jeffrey Anderson

Personal Representative

Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, P.C.

By /s/ Ben A. Snipes

P.O. Box 2325 

Great Falls, MT 59403 

Attorneys for Personal Representative

 

Legal 21-105 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 18 & 25 and September 1, 2021             MNAXLP

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.