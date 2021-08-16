Ben A. Snipes
Andrew J. Miller
Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, P.C.
P.O. Box 2325
Great Falls, Montana 59403
(406) 222-2222
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Lorraine F. Anderson, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2021-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Jeffrey Anderson, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in care of Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, P.C., 21 3rd Street North, Suite 301, Great Falls, Montana 59401, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.
Dated this 11th day of August, 2021
/s/ Jeffrey Anderson
Personal Representative
Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, P.C.
By /s/ Ben A. Snipes
P.O. Box 2325
Great Falls, MT 59403
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Legal 21-105 Published in the Boulder Monitor August 18 & 25 and September 1, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.