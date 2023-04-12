MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Robert Eugene Aguirre, a/k/a/ Pee Wee Aguirre, Deceased. Cause No. DP-2023-14.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Robert E. Aguirre, Jr., Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o Jeffrey W. Dahood, Knight & Dahood, P.O. Box 727, Anaconda, MT 59711, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
Dated this 22nd day of March, 2023.
/s/ Robert E. Aguirre, Jr.
Personal Representative
Legal 23-037 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 12, 19 & 26, 2023
MNAXLP
