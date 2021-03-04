Michael L. Rausch
Brian P. Thompson
BROWNING, KALECZYC, BERRY & HOVEN, P.C.
800 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 101
P.O. Box 1697
Helena, MT 59624
Telephone: (406) 443-6820
Facsimile: (406) 443-6883
Attorneys for William and Lorne Gottlieb
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Mark S. Gottlieb, Deceased. Case No. DP-2020-36
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to William Gottlieb and Lorne Gottlieb, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at c/o Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry & Hoven, P.C, PO Box 1697, Helena, MT 59624, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.
Dated this 24th day of January, 2021.
/s/ William Gottlieb,
Personal Representative /s/ Lorne Gottlieb,
Personal Representative
Legal 21-010 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 10, 17 & 24, 2021 MNAXLP
