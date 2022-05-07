NOTICE TO BOULDER RIVER, TRIBUTARY OF THE JEFFERSON RIVER, WATER USERS (BASIN 41E)
A motion to amend water right claims has been filed with the Montana Water Court by Claimant City of Boulder seeking to amend claims 41E 5589-00, 41E 5590-00, and 41E 5591-00. The Basin 41E Boulder River Tributary of the Jefferson River Temporary Preliminary Decree indicates that each claim is for municipal use from a separate groundwater well.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT
The City of Boulder’s motion to amend requests that the places of use of claim 41E 5589-00, 41E 5590-00, and 41E 5591-00 be amended to the following:
Place of Use:
IDAcresQtr SecSecTwpRgeCounty
1SE206N4WJefferson
2S2S2S2216N4WJefferson
3286N4WJefferson
4296N4WJefferson
5SE306N4WJefferson
6NE316N4WJefferson
7326N4WJefferson
8336N4WJefferson
Beneficial use occurs at all connections to the City of Boulder’s water supply system. All connections to the city’s water supply system are located within and part of this right’s place of use.
Water from this right is stored in two storage tanks with a combined capacity of 1.76 ac-ft located in the S2NESW Sec 28 Twp 06N Rge 04W.
To see the City’s motion to amend, go to courts.mt.gov/Courts/Water/Notices-Info/PublicNotices, scroll to 41E-6002-A-2022, and click on the Motion to Amend Claims. Direct any questions concerning these requested amendments to the City of Boulder at 406-272-2390.
RESPONSE OR OBJECTION TO FILING DEADLINE
Any response or objection to the City of Boulder’s motion to amend must be filed in Case 41E-6002-R-2022, Montana Water Court, PO Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59771-1389. A copy of any response or objection must be served on the City of Boulder at PO Box 507, Bozeman, MT 59771. Any response or objection to the City of Boulder’s motion to amend must be filed within 45 days of the last publication of this notice. Therefore, the filing deadline is July 11, 2022.
Legal 22-056 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 11, 18 & 25, 2022 MNAXLP
