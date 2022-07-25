NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY.
TO: INTERESTED PARTIES: Louis P. Bowman, General Delivery, Butte, MT 59701; Hazel A. Carruthers, No Address Known; Carolyn M. Hazzard, No Address Known; Ethelyn L. Wilson, No Address Known; Anabel M. Stewart, No Address Known; The Mary & Shawn Davis Limited Partnership, 35 Tebay Lane, Whitehall, MT 59759; Jefferson County Treasurer, Terri Kunz, PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632
REGARDING PROPERTY OWNED BY: Taxpayer Number: 000000A487. Owner of Record:Louis P. Bowman, General Delivery, Butte, MT 59701. Assignment Certificate: 3868.
Pursuant to Mont. Code Ann. Section 15-18-212(1)(b), notice is hereby given:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Township 1 North, Range 3 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County, Montana. Section 5: Beginning at the Southwest corner of Section 5, Township 1 North, Range 3 West thence North along the Section line 917 and 1-2 feet; thence East 219 feet to Corner No. 1, the place of beginning, thence South 64 degrees 37 minutes East 182.7 feet; thence North 242 feet; thence West 267 feet; thence South 35 degrees 47 minutes East 186 feet to corner No. 1, the place of beginning. Deed Reference: Book R of Deeds, Page 93
2. The property taxes became delinquent on November 30, 2013.
3. The property tax lien was attached on August 3, 2016.
4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Shawn H. Davis.
5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
Year Taxes Penalty Interest Total
Due Due
2020 157.00 1.53 5.97164.50
2019 148.68 2.96 22.74174.38
2018 127.21 2.54 32.18161.93
2017 118.60 2.36 41.86162.82
2016 106.00 2.12 47.88156.00
2015 111.85 2.22 61.85175.92
2014 141.46 2.84 92.01236.31
2013 128.14 2.56 96.48227.18
2012 63.85 1.28 52.86117.99
Totals:
Taxes Due: $1,102.79
Penalty: $20.41
Interest: $453.83
Total Due: $1,577.03
Costs:
Tax Assignment $25.00
Title Report$200.00
Publication$378.00
Other$1,922.47TOTAL$4,102.50
6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 3, 2022, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the Jefferson County Treasurer on or prior to August 3, 2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
8.The business address and telephone number of the county treasure who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Terri Kunz, Jefferson County Treasurer, PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632. Phone: (406)225-4100.
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN:
1. The address of the interested parties are unknown.
2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
3. The interested parties’ rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Dillon, Montana this 21st day of July, 2022.
Suenram & Bergeson
/s/ Jean Bergeson
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Legal 22-081 Published in the Boulder Monitor July 27 & August 3, 2022
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.