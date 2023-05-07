TAX ID # 0000004332.
Geocode: 1100-32-2-01-30-0000.
Owners of record: McGee Roberta; 207 N 28th Ave., Yakima WA. 98902-2324; and McGee Roberta & Kountz Mark, 9052 Gray Fox Drive, Evergreen CO. 80439.
Pursuant to Section 15-18-212 of the Montana Code Annotated, notice is hereby given as follows:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following
described real property in which you may have an interest in Jefferson County, Montana:
Legal Description: Subdiv.-JEM Lot- 2 02N 04W 32 Jefferson Meadow, Acres Jefferson Meadow, Acres 10.8, COS 100726 F51A, Jefferson County, Montana.
2. The property taxes became delinquent on 06-01-2020.
3. The property tax lien was attached 8/3/2020.
4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Kountz Mark, 9052 Gray Fox Drive, Evergreen CO. 80439
5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due: Taxes: $ 388.72; Penalty: , Interest: , Cost: $0; $1141.32; Total: $1530.04
6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5 must be paid by 08/03/2023 which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired. The amount of interest and costs continue to accrue until the date of redemption. The total amount of interest and costs that must be paid for redemption must be calculated by the County Treasurer as of the date of payment.
7. If all taxes, penalties, interest and costs are not paid to the County Treasurer on or prior to 08/03/2023 which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is the Jefferson County Treasurer, P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59632, Phone Number: 1-(406) 225-4100.
Legal 23-048 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 10 & 17, 2023
