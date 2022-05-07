NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
If you do not respond to this notice, you will lose your property.
To: Soldiers Mark V
PO Box 386
Boulder, MT 59632-0386
Property # 0000002671
Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Boulder Original Townsite AMND, S29, T06 N, R04 W, Block 35, Lot C
2. The property taxes became delinquent on: 6/01/2019
3. The property tax lien was attached on: 8/02/2019
4. The lien was subsequently assigned to: Cherry Creek Properties
5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
Taxes: $2338.80
Penalty: $46.77
Interest: $275.00
Cost: $229.15
TOTAL: $2889.72
6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by 8/02/2022, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the County Treasyrer on or prior to 8/02/2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is:
Jefferson County Treasurer:
Terri Kunz
PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632
(406) 225-4100
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY.
Legal 22-057 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 11 & 18, 2022
MNAXLP
