NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
To: Bud-Bob Inc.
Pursuant to Section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
1) As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Subdiv.-CNS 06N 04W Consolidated Add (Boulder) 9,750 square feet, all of lots 12 & 13, N2 of lot 14
2) The property taxes became delinquent on: June 1, 2019
3) The property tax lien was attached on: August 3, 2020
4) The lien was subsequently assigned to: Brandon and Megan Smith
5) As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
Taxes: $7,194.54
Penalty: $136.17
Interest: $556.48
Assignment Cost: $1,691.10
Total: $9,580.29
6) For the property lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5 must be paid by August 2, 2023.
7) If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the Jefferson County Treasurer on or prior to August 2, 2023 which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
8) The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is Terri Kunz, Treasurer, 201 W Centennial Ave, Boulder, MT 59632.
Dated at May 26, 2023
Brandon and Megan Smith
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Legal 23-057 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 31 & June 7, 2023
