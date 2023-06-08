Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.