NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY.
TO: O T Mining Corporation, 210 Lebanon St, N. Hatley QB, Canada J0B 2C0, and all other interested parties. And to interested persons whose addresses are unknown: Rosemary Christensen, Arthur Seligman, Thomas Fitzgerald, Jr., and Piere Yves Le Dilicocq
Pursuant to section 15-18-212 (1) (b), Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Legal Description(s): BASIN ORIGINAL TOWNSITE, S17, T06 N, R05 W, BLOCK 25, Lot 1 - 12, NW OF COS 123426 F210A, VAC LODE ST, 3RD AVE, & ALLEY
Parcel Number: 000000A628
Geocode(s):
51-1489-17-1-04-15-0000
2. The property taxes became delinquent on 11/30/19
3. The property tax lien was attached on August 3, 2020 (Tax Lien #2019000269)
4. The lien was subsequently assigned to MontWA Realty, Inc., 15519 40th Ave. E., Tacoma, WA 98446 (Assignment #3801)
The lien was subsequently reassigned to Westmount Resources LLC
401 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601
The lien was subsequently reassigned to Mount Royal Consultants, 10 Springhill Drive, Princeton Junction, NJ 08550
5. As of the date of this notice (June, 7, 2023), the amount of tax due is (according to the Jefferson County website):
TAXES:.......... $296.04
PENALTY:.....$ 5.88
INTEREST:....$ 20.11
COST:.......... $301.25
TOTAL:.......... $623.28
6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2023, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the COUNTY TREASURER on or prior to August 1, 2023, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.
8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Jefferson County Treasurer, PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632, Phone: 406-225-4100
FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN:
1. The address of the interested party is unknown.
2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
DATED at Tacoma, WA this 7th day of June, 2023.
Mount Royal Consultants, Guy D. Bateman, Agent
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY.
Legal 23-059 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 7 &14, 2023.
