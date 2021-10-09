NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
Pursuant to Section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
1) As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: See Attached Exhibit “A”
2) The property taxes became delinquent on: May 31, 2010
3) The property tax lien was attached on July 9, 2010
4) The lien was subsequently assigned to Jefferson County
5) As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
Taxes: $2,932,431.75
Penalty: $58,648.58
Interest: $1,974,382.24
Total: $4,965,462.57
6) For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5 must be paid by September 27, 2021
7) If all taxes, penalties, Interest, and costs are not paid to the County Treasurer on or prior to October 4, 2021 which Is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that redemption period expires.
8) The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who fs responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Terri Kunz, Treasurer, 201 W Centennial Ave, Boulder, MT 59632.
Dated August 23, 2021
/s/ Terri Kunz
If you do not respond to this notice, you will lose your property. MCA 15-18-215
EXHIBIT A
Legal Description of Property:
07N 04W 05 acres 113.221, G Lots 11 & 22, S2SW4
07N 04W 08 acres 229.56, G Lots 21, 23, 33, 36-41, 43-44, less BK 129 PG 892
07N 04W 08 acres 68.22, G Lots 24-26, 28-30, 32
07N 04W 09 acres, 15.36, S2S2SW4SW4
07N 04W 09 acres 163.86, Tract in W2
07N 04W 16 acres 17.15, Nellie Lode MS 10031, lying N of RR
07N 04W 16 acres 0.38, Nellie Lode MS 10031 lying S of RR
07N 04W 16 acres 16.3, Babe Lode MS 9325 lying N of RR
07N 04W 16 acres 1.4, Babe Lode MS 9325 lying S of RR
07N 04W 16 acres 16.2, Columbia Lode MS 9080 lying N of RR
07N 04W 16 acres 1.4, Columbia Lode MS 9080 lying S of AA
07N 04W 16 acres 20.66, Maybird Lode MS 8946
07N 04W 16 acres 20, N2NW4NW4
07N 04W 16 acres 10, SW4NE4NW4
07N 04W 16 acres 10, NE4SE4NW4
07N 04W 16 acres 208, S2NW4NW4, SW4NW4, SE4SE4NW4, W2SE4NW4, N2SW4, SW4SW4
07N 04W 16 acres l.64, RR Row thru GOP Lode MS 7144 & Atlas Lode MS 4784
07N 04W 16 C.O.S. 191656 F556B, acres 6.43, Lot 1, in SE4
07N 04W 16 acres 27,14 1 abandoned RR in E2
07N 04W 17 acres 376, SE4, tracts in NE4 & SW4 less mining claims
07N 04W 20 acres 286, N2NE4, SE4NE4, NW4
Legal 21-130 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 13 & 20, 2021
MNAXLP
