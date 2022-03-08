NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED
If you do not respond to this notice, you will lose your property.
To: Robert A. French, 45 Hannah Ln., Helena, MT 59602-9383
Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you have an interest:
07N/04W/02 Parcel #7, 0.115 acres. Gen Code: 1586-02-4-04-02-0000.
2. The property became delinquent on May 31, 2017
3. The property tax lien was attached as of the result of a tax lien sale held on August 30, 2017
4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Brian French.
5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: Taxes: $353.69; Interest: 64.36; Cost: $100.00; Total: $518.05
6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5 must be paid by April 5, 2022.
7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to April 5, 2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expres.
8. The business address and telephone of the country treasurer who is responsible for the issuing the tax deed is: Terri Kunz, Jefferson County Treasure, PO Box H , Boulder, MT 59632.
Dated March 4, 2022
/s/ Brian French
Legal 22-012 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 9 & 16, 2022 MNAXLP
