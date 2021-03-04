NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED
MAY BE ISSUED
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY
TO: Reva J. Capps, PO Box 113, Whitehall, MT 59759; Jeffey A. Metzger and Rose L. Riley, 440 Lower Rainbow Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718; Rocky Mountain Bank Whitehall, PO Box 599, Whitehall, MT 59759; Reva J. Capps, PO Box 743, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645-0743; Jeffrey A. Metzger, PO Box 743, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645-0743; Rose L. Riley, PO Box 743, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645-0743; Reva J. Capps, 35 Wapiti Rd., Whitehall, MT 59759; Jeffrey A. Metzger, 35 Wapiti Rd., Whitehall, MT 59759; Rose L. Riley, 35 Wapiti Rd., Whitehall, MT 59759; State of Montana, Dept of Public Health and Human Services, The Recovery Unit, Attn: Estate Division, 201 E Lyndale Ave. #50-503, Helena, MT 59601; Unknown Interested Party, Address Unknown.
Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, Notice is Hereby Given:
1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: Elk Ridge Ranchettes 1, S15, T03 N, R04 W, Lot 013, Acres 20.351, C0S 132083 F256 A. Parcel No. 0000004568, Geo: 51-1202-15-2-01-03-0000.
2. The property taxes became delinquent on August 3, 2018
3.The property tax lien was attached as the result of a tax lien sale held on August 3, 2019.
4.The property tax lien was purchased at a tax lien sale on January 31, 2020, by Jefferson County Treasurer, 201 W Centennial Ave, Boulder, MT 59632.
5.The lien was subsequently assigned to LS Samantha Court, LLC, PO Box 97, Corbett, OR 97019.
6.As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:
Taxes: $424.12
Penalty 8.50
Interest 59.13
Cost: 534.90
Total: $1,026.65
For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 6 must be paid by May 10, 2021, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.
If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to May 10, 2021, which is the date the redemption period expires, or on or prior to the date on which the county treasurer will otherwise issue a tax deed, a tax deed may be issued to the purchaser on the day following the date that the redemption period expires or on the date the county treasurer will otherwise issue a tax deed
The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Jefferson County Treasurer, 201 W Centennial Ave, Boulder, MT 59632. Phone: 406-225-4100
Further notice for those persons listed above whose addresses are unknown:
1. The address of the interested party is unknown.
2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.
3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.
Dated: at 3:00 pm this February 23, 2021
/s/Suzanne McDaniel-Deibert
Legal 21-014 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 3 & 10, 2021
