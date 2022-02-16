NOTICE: SOLICITATION FOR PRICE QUOTES ON HERBICIDES
The Jefferson County Weed District is soliciting for price quotes on herbicides. Information packets may be obtained from the Jefferson County Weed District Office located at the Central Shop Building, 111 Odyssey Lane, Boulder, Montana 59632 or by calling (406) 498-3052 or emailing jallen@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
No bid will be considered unless: It is received at the Jefferson Weed District Office, P.O. Box H, Boulder, Montana 59632, no later than 12:00 PM (NOON) Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Quotes will be opened March 10, 2022 at the regularly scheduled Weed Board meeting. . No FAX or emails will be accepted. Any equivalent products listed in the quote must have accompanying labels. Quotes must be presented in a sealed envelope containing a complete copy of the quote and any necessary labels, clearly marked HERBICIDE QUOTES.
The Jefferson County Weed District Board reserves the right to reject any or all submissions, to waive irregularities, or to accept any quote deemed to be in the best interest of Jefferson County.
Legal 22-009 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 16 & 23 and March 2, 2022. MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.