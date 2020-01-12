Montana Fifth Judicial Court, 

Jefferson County

In the matter of the name change of Margaret Marie Trezza Schaub; Margaret Marie Trezza Schaub, petitioner. Cause No.: DV-2020-01.

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

     This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Margaret Marie Trezza Schaub to Margaret Marie Trezza. The hearing will be on February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Jefferson County.

Date: January 8, 2020

Dorianne Woods, Clerk of District Court

Legal 20-005 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 15, 22, & 29, & February 5, 2020                  MNAXLP

