Montana Fifth Judicial Court,
Jefferson County
In the matter of the name change of Karen Lee Semple; Karen Lee Semple, petitioner. Cause No.: DV-2019-111.
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Karen Lee Semple to Chaya Karen Lee Semple. The hearing will be on February 12, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Jefferson County.
Date: January 9, 2020
Dorianne Woods, Clerk of District Court
Legal 20-006 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 15, 22, & 29, & February 5, 2020 MNAXLP
