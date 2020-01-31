NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
OF REAL PROPERTY
Notice of the sale of real property which is secured by a Deed of Trust is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the “Small Tract Financing Act of Montana” (Section 71-1-301, et. seq., Montana Code Annotated).
THE NAMES OF THE GRANTOR(S), TRUSTEE, THE BENEFICIARY IN THE DEED OF TRUST, AND ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) ARE:
Grantor(s): Brian P Sundelius and Teresa Sundelius
Trustee: Rocky Mountain Title
Beneficiary: First Community Bank
Successor Trustee: John H. Grant, Esq.
THE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY COVERED BY THE DEED OF TRUST IS: The real property and its appurtenances in Jefferson County, Montana, more particularly described as follows:
LOT A-3 OF KILLPACK MINOR SUBDIVISION, CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY NO. 236217, FOLIO 908A, LOCATED IN SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 9 NORTH, RANGE 2 WEST, P.M.M., JEFFERSON COUNTY, MONTANA.
RECORDING DATA: The following instruments and documents have been recorded in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in Jefferson County, Montana on the date and in the place indicated.
Deed of Trust dated September 21, 2016, and recorded September 27, 2016, in Document No. 260547.
Appointment of Successor Trustee dated April 23, 2019, wherein John H. Grant, Esq. was appointed Successor Trustee.
THE DEFAULT FOR WHICH THE FORECLOSURE IS MADE IS:
The nonpayment of the amounts due pursuant to the Note and the Deed of Trust both dated September 21, 2016, referred to above, including but not limited to the nonpayment of principal, interest, taxes, and reserves therefor.
THE SUM OWING ON THE OBLIGATION SECURED BY THE DEED OF TRUST IS:
Principal: $139,115.42 (the entire remaining balance of the Note being declared immediately due and payable.)
Interest: At the rate of 6.25% per annum from June 22, 2019.
Others: All unpaid balances, including taxes and insurance together with all necessary expenses which may be incurred in collection, including a reasonable attorney’s fee and all costs, fees and expenses, including costs of a foreclosure report, advertising and recording expense.
THE SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE, AT THE DIRECTION OF THE BENEFICIARY, HEREBY ELECTS TO SELL THE PROPERTY TO SATISFY THE AFORESAID OBLIGATIONS.
THE DATE, TIME, PLACE AND TERMS OF SALE ARE:
Date: May 6, 2020.
Time: 10:00 a.m., Mountain Standard Time or Mountain Daylight Time, whichever is in effect.
Place: Inside the Main Entrance of the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 202 West Centennial Avenue, Boulder, Montana.
Terms: This sale is a public sale and any person, including the beneficiary, excepting only the Successor Trustee may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid in cash. The conveyance will be made by Trustee’s Deed. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the present beneficiary, the trustee or successor trustee, or against the beneficiary’s attorney, or the trustee’s attorney.
RIGHT TO CURE: The grantor, successor in interest to the grantor or any other person having an interest in the aforesaid property, at any time prior to the trustee’s sale, may pay to the present beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney’s fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default theretofore existing.
DATED: December 23, 2019.
/s/ John H. Grant
John H. Grant, Esq.
Successor Trustee
STATE OF MONTANA
County of Lewis & Clark
This instrument was acknowledged before me on December 23, 2019, by John H. Grant, Esq. as Successor Trustee.
[SEAL] /s/ Kristi K. Reed
Printed Name: Kristi K Reed
Notary Public for the State of Montana. Residing at Clancy, Montana. My Commission Expires: March 07, 2023
Legal 20-007 Published in the Boulder Monitor January 29 and February 5 & 12, 2020
