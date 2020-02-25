NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by DANIEL P. CAHALAN, as successor Trustee of the public sale of the real property hereinafter described pursuant to the “Small Tract Financing Act of Montana” (Section 71-1-301, et seq., MCA). The following information is provided:
NAME OF THE GRANTOR, TRUSTEE, AND BENEFICIARY IN THE TRUST INDENTURE, AND THE NAME OF ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE:
Grantor/Debtor: Gold Rush Financial Management Company a Montana corporation (the “Grantor”)
Original Trustee: Tom Orr, Missoula, Montana
Successor Trustee: DANIEL P. CAHALAN, an attorney licensed to practice law in the State of Montana, by Substitution of Trustee dated August 12, 2019 and recorded August 14, 2019 as document #270517 records of the Clerk and Recorder of Jefferson County, Montana (the “Trustee”)
Present Beneficiary: Estate of James Savstrom, Tom Orr as Personal Representative (the “Beneficiary”)
Present Owner of Record of property covered by the Trust Indenture: Gold Rush Financial Management Company
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY COVERED BY THE TRUST INDENTURE (the “Premises”):
Lot 14 of County Line Industrial Subdivision, Certificate of Survey Number 240421, Folio 870B, located in Section 6, Township 9 North, Range 2 West, Jefferson County, Montana.
RECORDING DATA FOR TRUST INDENTURE:
The instrument under which this sale is to be conducted is that certain Montana Trust Indenture dated July 5, 2018, which was recorded June 27, 2019, as Document # 269910 in the records of Jefferson County, Montana, and which Trust Indenture covers real property situated in Jefferson County, Montana, (the “Trust Indenture”).
DEFAULT FOR WHICH FORECLOSURE IS MADE:
The default for which this foreclosure is made consists of a failure by the Grantor or any person to pay the monthly payments of Six Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty Five and 53/100 Dollars ($6,835.53) due on the 11th day of each month since a last payment on January 15, 2019 was received.
SUM OWING ON OBLIGATION SECURED BY THE TRUST INDENTURE:
There is presently due on the obligation secured by the Trust Indenture the principal sum of ONE HUNDRED NINETY NINE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SIXTY AND 67/100 DOLLARS ($199,860.67). Interest continues to accrue at the daily rate of $66.29035.
In addition, the Beneficiary intends to disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the Premises, including property/casualty insurance, and for real property taxes and assessments that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts or taxes are paid by the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor(s) in interest. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts, taxes or assessments and interest will be added to the obligation secured by the Trust Indenture. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of the sale include the trustee’s and attorney’s fees, costs and expenses of sale and late charges, if any.
ELECTION TO SELL: The Beneficiary has elected and directed in writing the Trustee to sell the Premises above described at public sale to the highest qualified bidder to satisfy the aforesaid obligations.
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: The sale will be held on March 16, 2020 at the hour of 11:00 o’clock a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: The sale will be held on the front steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, 201 W. Centennial, Boulder, Montana, 59632.
TERMS OF SALE: This sale is a public sale and any person including the Beneficiary (excepting only the undersigned Trustee) may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid in cash with conveyance being made by Trustee’s Deed.
Legal 20-016 Published in the Boulder Monitor February 26 and March 4 & 11, 2020 MNAXLP
