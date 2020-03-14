NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
On Thursday, the 11th day of June, 2020 at the hour of 3:00 P.M., of said day, outside the front door of the Jefferson County Courthouse, 201 West Centennial Avenue, Boulder, Montana, 59632 EVAN MOPPERT as Trustee will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situate in the County of Jefferson, State of Montana, more particularly described as follows:
Lot 2 in Block 3 of the Final Plat of the Highlander Park Subdivision, Document No. 219916, Folio 821-B, Jefferson County, Montana.
Said sale will be made without covenant of warranty regarding title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the obligation secured and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in a Montana Trust Indenture executed by JOSH McCAULOU and REBECCA McCAULOU, Grantor to ROCKY MOUNTAIN TITLE & INSURED CLOSING SVCS., INC., as Trustee and BRIANS IRA, LLC, a Montana limited liability company, as Beneficiary dated September 5, 2017 and recorded September 8, 2017 as Document No. 264108, records of Jefferson County, Montana. Said Montana Trust Indenture was assigned to CAROLYN DUNN GORMAN by Assignment of Promissory Note and Trust Indenture recorded May 23, 2019 as Document No. 269585, records of Jefferson County, Montana. A Substitution of Trustee was recorded August 19, 2019 as Document No. 270573, records of Jefferson County, Montana, naming EVAN MOPPERT, an attorney duly licensed to practice law in the State of Montana, as Trustee.
The default for which this sale is to be made is the following: the failure of JOSH McCAULOU and REBECCA McCAULOU to pay monthly payments when due. The holder has elected to accelerate all payments due, and there is now due and owing the sum of FIFTY TWO THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED FIFTY NINE AND 55/100 DOLLARS ($52,459.55) plus interest thereon at the rate of nine percent (9.0%) per annum from January 22, 2020. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds include any delinquent taxes, interest and penalties; the Trustee’s and attorney’s fees; title company fees and escrow company fees; and costs and expenses of sale, said amounts are required to be paid by the terms of the above described Trust Indenture. The outstanding balance of said Trust Indenture as of the 21st day of January 2020 is the sum of $52,459.55 plus charges as noted above.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The Trustee and Beneficiary have elected to sell the property to satisfy the obligation.
Dated this 28th day of January, 2020.
/s/Evan Moppert, Trustee
STATE OF MONTANA
County of Gallatin
On this 28th day of January, 2020 before me a Notary Public in and for said state, personally appeared EVAN MOPPERT, Trustee, known to me to be the person whose name is subscribed to the foregoing instrument and acknowledged to me that he executed the same.
/s/Tami Geissler
Notary Public for the State of Montana
Residing at Bozeman, Montana
My commission expires: May 26, 2023
Legal 20-024 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 11, 18 & 25, 2020
