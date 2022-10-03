NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
On February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., outside the North Entrance, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, MT 59632, Brigham J. Lundberg, a member of the Montana State Bar, as successor trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, the following described real property situated in Jefferson County, Montana, and described as follows:
Tract “A” of Certificate of Survey No. 163807 Folio 412C, located in the W1/2 NW1/4 of Section 8, Township 1, North Range 4 West, P.M.M.
Parcel ID No.: 4216
which has the address of 1050 MT Highway 55, Whitehall, MT 59759.
Said sale will be made to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the trust indenture/deed of trust (“Deed of Trust”) dated April 28, 2011 and executed by Robert E. Clapper and Delinda J. Clapper, as grantors (“Grantor”), to Chicago Title Insurance Company, as trustee, in favor of Rocky Mountain Bank, as beneficiary, and recorded on May 6, 2011 as Instrument No. 240762, official records of Jefferson County, Montana.
The Deed of Trust was assigned for value to PNC Bank, National Association (“Beneficiary”), the current beneficiary, by written instrument filed for record on August 8, 2019, as Instrument No. 270413, official records of Jefferson County, Montana.
Brigham J. Lundberg (“Successor Trustee”) is the successor trustee of the Deed of Trust pursuant to an Appointment of Successor Trustee/Substitution of Trustee recorded on August 17, 2022 as Instrument No. 283599, official records of Jefferson County, Montana.
Beneficiary has declared the grantors in default of the terms of the Deed of Trust and the promissory note (“Note”) secured by the Deed of Trust because of Grantors’ failure to timely pay all monthly installments of principal, interest, and, if applicable, escrow reserves for taxes and/or insurance as required by the Note and Deed of Trust. According to the Beneficiary, the obligation evidenced by the Note is now due for the April 1, 2022 installment payment. As of August 10, 2022, the amount necessary to satisfy this obligation was $97,178.83. This amount includes the outstanding principal balance of $92,311.67, plus accrued interest, accrued late charges, accrued escrow installments for insurance and/or taxes (if any), and advances for the protection of the beneficiary’s security interest (if any). Due to the default stated above, Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Successor Trustee, to sell the above-described property to satisfy the obligation.
The sale is a public sale and any person, including the beneficiary, excepting only the trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier’s checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee’s Deed without any representation or warranty, including warranties of title or possession, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale is subject to bankruptcy filing, payoff, reinstatement, or other circumstance that affects the validity of the sale. If the sale is set aside or the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of funds paid to the successor trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale.
The scheduled Trustee’s Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing or other court-ordered stay, the sale may be postponed by the trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days.
The grantors, the successor-in-interest to the grantors, or any other person having an interest in the aforesaid property, at any time prior to the trustee’s sale, may pay to the present beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney’s fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default theretofore existing.
This communication is from a debt collector. It is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
DATED: 9/29/2022
/S/ Brigham J. Lundberg
Brigham J. Lundberg, Successor Trustee
Lundberg & Associates, PC
3269 South Main Street, Suite 100
Salt Lake City, UT 84115 (
801) 263-3400
Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Legal 22-117 Published in the Boulder Monitor October 5 , 12 & 19, 2022
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.