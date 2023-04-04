NOTICE OF TRUSTEE ELECTION CANCELLATION
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE ELECTION CANCELLATION
WHEREAS, the number of candidates filing a Declaration of Intent and Oath of Candidacy for the open trustee positions for the:
Cardwell School District No. 16 & 31,
Whitehall Schools District No. 4, 47, & 2,
Boulder Elementary District No. 7, and
Basin Elementary District No. 5
School Boards of Trustees, Jefferson County, State of Montana is equal to or less than the number of positions to be elected, the trustee elections are not necessary.
THEREFORE, the necessary 30 day notice is hereby given that,
Cardwell School District No. 16 & 31,
Whitehall Schools District No. 4, 47, & 2,
Boulder Elementary District No. 7, and
Basin Elementary District No. 5
Jefferson County, State of Montana, Trustee Elections are cancelled.
DATED this 31st day of March, 2023
Ginger Kunz
Jefferson County Election Administrator
Legal 23-035 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 5, 2023 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.