NOTICE OF TRUSTEE ELECTION CANCELLATION
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE ELECTION CANCELLATION
WHEREAS, the number of candidates filing a Declaration of Intent and Oath of Candidacy for the open trustee positions on the Montana City School Board of Trustees, District No. 27, Jefferson County, State of Montana is equal to or less than the number of positions to be elected, the trustee election is not necessary.
THEREFORE, the necessary 30 day notice is hereby given the Montana City School District No. 27, Jefferson County, State of Montana, Trustee Election is cancelled.
DATED this 31st day of March 2023
District Clerk: Diane L. Smith
/s/ Diane L. Smith
Legal 23-033 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 5, 2023 MNAXLP
