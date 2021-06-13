NOTICE OF TAX DEED
June 1, 2021
Rampart Mountain Mining Co.
Andrew Meyers
326 Calvert Ave
St. Louis, MO 63119-4204
Dear Andrew Meyers: This is your Final Notice to notify you that a tax deed will be issued for failure to pay taxes.
IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY.
As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:
Parcel # 1775. Assignment number: 3550.
Description: 03N 07W 02 acres 20.65, Major Budd Ext. Lode MS2410 03B 07W 03 acres 2.6, Major Budd Lode MS938, E of county line 03N 07W 11 acres 4.98, Ramco Lode MS 10578 lying in Jefferson County 03N 07W 11 acres 11.88, Maud C Lode MS 6201 lying in Jefferson County.
The property became delinquent on May 31, 2017. The property tax lien was attached on August 3, 2018. The lien was subsequently assigned to Floyd Jr & Patricia Sayler, 17 Treasure State Rd, Butte, MT 59701.
Cost to be repaid in order to redeem your property is: Taxes: $830.46; Penalty: 16.56; Interest: 62.43; Cost: 316.40; Total: 1225.85
In order for the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5 must be paid by May 31, 2021.
If they are not paid to the County Treasurer on or prior to May 31, 2021, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed will be assigned within 60 days.
Sincerely:
Floyd Sayler JrPatricia Sayler
Legal 21-075 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 16 & 23, 2021
MNAXLP
