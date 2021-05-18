Frederick F. Sherwood 

Anne E. Sherwood 

Morrison, Sherwood, Wilson & Deola PLLP 

401 North Last Chance Gulch 

P.O. Box 557 

Helena, MT 59624-0557 

(406) 442-3261

(406) 443-7294 facsimile

rick@mswdlaw.com

anne@mswdlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

Michael Litwin, Columbia-Buffrey Investments, Inc., and Chodos Investments, Ltd, Plaintiffs vs. The O.T. Mining Corporation, a Montana corporation, Rosemary L. Christensen, Arthur Seligman, Thomas H. Fitzgerald, Jr., Piere Yves le Dilicoco and John Does nos. 1-20, Defendants.

Cause No. DV-2015-50

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

To be sold at sheriff’s sale on the 9th day of June, 2021 at 11 :00 o’clock a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 201 Centennial, Boulder, MT 59632, the following property:

1. Personal Property: Historical technical information and data regarding the mining claims of Defendant O.T. Mining Corporation, and in particular the “source data” in electronic form for the report of Fess Foster, PH.D. C.P.G., dated August 11, 2009 and titled “Porphyry Copper­Molybdenum Exploration Potential on the Ruby, Montana Project.”

2. Real Property: Unpatented mining claims of Defendant O.T. Mining Corporation, which are described on the attached Exhibit A.

Dated this 13th day of May, 2021

By /s/ Jeri Goodwin, Civil Officer

Sheriff of Jefferson County

 

APPENDIX A

      Jefferson Cty

BLM        Claim        Clerk & Rec.

Serial No.      Name             Doc. No.

MMC229226

OTM2617

248036

MMC229227

OTM2618

248037

MMC229228

OTM2619

248038

MMC229229

OTM2620

248039

MMC229230

OTM2621

248040

MMC229231

OTM2622

248041

MMC229232

OTM2623

248042

MMC229233

OTM2624

248043

MMC229234

OTM262S

248044

MMC229235

OTM2626

248045

MMC229236

OTM2627

248046

MMC230237

OTM2628

248047

MMC230238

OTM2629

248048

MMC230239

OTM2630

248049

MMC229246

OTM2717

248056

MMCZ29247

OTM2718

248057

MMC229248

OTM2719

248058

MMC229249

OTM272O

248059

MMC229250

OTM2721

248060

MMC229251

OTM2722

248061

MMC229252

OTM2723

248062

MMC229253

OTM2724

248063

MMC229254

OTMl725

248064

MMC229255

OTM2726

248065

MMC229256

OTM2727

248066

MMC2292S7

OTM2728

248067

MMC229258

OTM2729

248068

MMC229259

OTM273O

248069

MMC229266

OTM2817

248076

MMC229267

OTM2B18

248077

MMC229268

OTM2819

248078

MM0229269

OTM2820

248079

MMC229270

OTM2821

248080

MMC229271

OTM2822

248081

MMC229272

OTM2823

248082

MMC229273

OTM2824

248083

MMC229274

OTM2B25

248084

MMC22927S

OTM2826

248085

MMC229276

OTM2827

248086

MMC229277

OTM2828

248087

MMC229278

OTM2829

248088

MMC229279

OTM2830

248089

MMC229283

OTM2917

248093

MMC229284

OTM2918

248094

MMC229285

OTM2919

248095

MMC229286

OTM2920

248096

MMC229287

OTM2921

248097

MMC229288

OTM2922

248098

MMC229289

OTM2923

248099

MMC229290

OTM2924

248100

MMC229291

OTM2925

248101

MMC229292

OTM2926

248102

MMC229293

OTM2927

248103

MMC229294

OTM2928

248104

MMC229296

OTM3017

248106

MMC229297

OTM3018

248107

MMC229298

OTM3019

248108

MMC229299

OTM3020

248109

MMC229300

OTM3021

248110

MMC229301

OTM3022

248111

Legal 21-059 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 19 & 26 and June 2, 2021

