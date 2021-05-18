Frederick F. Sherwood
Anne E. Sherwood
Morrison, Sherwood, Wilson & Deola PLLP
401 North Last Chance Gulch
P.O. Box 557
Helena, MT 59624-0557
(406) 442-3261
(406) 443-7294 facsimile
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Michael Litwin, Columbia-Buffrey Investments, Inc., and Chodos Investments, Ltd, Plaintiffs vs. The O.T. Mining Corporation, a Montana corporation, Rosemary L. Christensen, Arthur Seligman, Thomas H. Fitzgerald, Jr., Piere Yves le Dilicoco and John Does nos. 1-20, Defendants.
Cause No. DV-2015-50
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
To be sold at sheriff’s sale on the 9th day of June, 2021 at 11 :00 o’clock a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 201 Centennial, Boulder, MT 59632, the following property:
1. Personal Property: Historical technical information and data regarding the mining claims of Defendant O.T. Mining Corporation, and in particular the “source data” in electronic form for the report of Fess Foster, PH.D. C.P.G., dated August 11, 2009 and titled “Porphyry CopperMolybdenum Exploration Potential on the Ruby, Montana Project.”
2. Real Property: Unpatented mining claims of Defendant O.T. Mining Corporation, which are described on the attached Exhibit A.
Dated this 13th day of May, 2021
By /s/ Jeri Goodwin, Civil Officer
Sheriff of Jefferson County
APPENDIX A
Jefferson Cty
BLM Claim Clerk & Rec.
Serial No. Name Doc. No.
MMC229226
OTM2617
248036
MMC229227
OTM2618
248037
MMC229228
OTM2619
248038
MMC229229
OTM2620
248039
MMC229230
OTM2621
248040
MMC229231
OTM2622
248041
MMC229232
OTM2623
248042
MMC229233
OTM2624
248043
MMC229234
OTM262S
248044
MMC229235
OTM2626
248045
MMC229236
OTM2627
248046
MMC230237
OTM2628
248047
MMC230238
OTM2629
248048
MMC230239
OTM2630
248049
MMC229246
OTM2717
248056
MMCZ29247
OTM2718
248057
MMC229248
OTM2719
248058
MMC229249
OTM272O
248059
MMC229250
OTM2721
248060
MMC229251
OTM2722
248061
MMC229252
OTM2723
248062
MMC229253
OTM2724
248063
MMC229254
OTMl725
248064
MMC229255
OTM2726
248065
MMC229256
OTM2727
248066
MMC2292S7
OTM2728
248067
MMC229258
OTM2729
248068
MMC229259
OTM273O
248069
MMC229266
OTM2817
248076
MMC229267
OTM2B18
248077
MMC229268
OTM2819
248078
MM0229269
OTM2820
248079
MMC229270
OTM2821
248080
MMC229271
OTM2822
248081
MMC229272
OTM2823
248082
MMC229273
OTM2824
248083
MMC229274
OTM2B25
248084
MMC22927S
OTM2826
248085
MMC229276
OTM2827
248086
MMC229277
OTM2828
248087
MMC229278
OTM2829
248088
MMC229279
OTM2830
248089
MMC229283
OTM2917
248093
MMC229284
OTM2918
248094
MMC229285
OTM2919
248095
MMC229286
OTM2920
248096
MMC229287
OTM2921
248097
MMC229288
OTM2922
248098
MMC229289
OTM2923
248099
MMC229290
OTM2924
248100
MMC229291
OTM2925
248101
MMC229292
OTM2926
248102
MMC229293
OTM2927
248103
MMC229294
OTM2928
248104
MMC229296
OTM3017
248106
MMC229297
OTM3018
248107
MMC229298
OTM3019
248108
MMC229299
OTM3020
248109
MMC229300
OTM3021
248110
MMC229301
OTM3022
248111
Legal 21-059 Published in the Boulder Monitor May 19 & 26 and June 2, 2021 MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.