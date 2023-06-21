Frederick F. Sherwood
Anne E. Sherwood
Morrison, Sherwood, Wilson & Deola pllp
401 North Last Chance Gulch
P.O. Box 557
Helena, MT 59624-0557
(406) 442-3261
(406) 443-7294 facsimile
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Michael Litwin, Columbia-Buffrey Investments, Inc., and Chodos Investments, Ltd., Plaintiffs, vs. The O.T. Mining Corporation, a Montana Corporation, Rosemary L. Christensen, Arthur Seligman, Thomas H. Fitzgerald, Jr., Pierre Yves LeDilicocq, and John Does Nos. 1-20, Defendants.
Cause No. DV-2015-50
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
To be sold at sheriff’s sale on the 13th day of July at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 201 Centennial, Boulder, MT 59632, real property in Jefferson County of Judgment debtor The O.T. Mining Corporation, which is described on the attached Exhibit A.
Dated this 19th day of June, 2023
By: /s/ Jeri Goodwin, Civil Officer
Sheriff of Jefferson County
EXHIBIT A
The following property in the Original Addition to the Town of Basin, Jefferson County, Montana:
All of Block 1; All of Block 2;
Lots 2 through 12, North of Frontage Road, in Block 3;
All of Block 9; Less Book 114 of Deeds page 565
All of Block 10;
All of Block 11;
All of Block 12;
All of Block 13;
All of Block 14;
All of Block 15;
All of Block16;
Lots 1 through 12 and Lots 1 through 19, of Block 18; less Book 114 of Deeds, page 565.
Lots 1 through 11, inclusive, and Lots 20 through 24, inclusive, in Block 24; less Certificate of Survey Number 123426, Folio 210A
All of Block 25; less Certificate of Survey Number 123426, Folio 2I0A
All of Block 26;
All of Block 27;
All of Block 28
Lots I through 12, inclusive, in Block 29;
All of Block 35;
Together with those portions of the vacated streets and alleys in said Basin Original Addition which have accrued to the above designated lots and blocks as described in Book 18 of Misc., Page 718.
Also a tract of land situated in the “Allport” placer mining claim, M.E. No. 1825, in the West one-half (W 1/2) of Section Seventeen (17), Township Six (6) North, Range Five (5) West, P.M.M., Jefferson County Montana, More particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the North line of Mineral Survey No. 214, between corners No. 9 and 10, from which corner No. 10 bears N.46°27’E., 555.28 feet; thence S.46°27’W., 505.00 feet to corner No. 9 of M.S. 214; thence S.85°38’W., 258.05 feet on the North line of M.S.214. between corners No. 9 and 8 to an iron pin marking the Northwest corner of the Original Townsite Addition to the Town of Basin, Montana; Thence. N.59°28’15”E., 723.63 feet to the point of beginning. (Reference: Certificate of Survey Number 133547, Folio 264C)
Also Lots 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, and 7A of Certificate of Survey Number 231779, Folio 855A, a retracement survey of the remainder portion of Block 3 in the Original Townsite Addition to Basin lying south of the Frontage Road, Jefferson County, Montana.
Legal 23-068 Published in the Boulder Monitor June 21 & 28 and July 5, 2023
