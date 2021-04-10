Gregory G. Schultz 

MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust, Plaintiff, vs. Estate of Thomas C. Ricci; Gina M. Ricci; Thomas J. Ricci; Jennifer L. Ricci; unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, and successors of Thomas C. Ricci; occupants in possession of the real property described in the complaint; John Does I-X; White Corporations I-X; and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to plaintiff, whether the claim or possible claim is present or contingent, Defendants.

Cause No. DV 2019-13

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO BE SOLD at Sheriffs Sale on the 29th day of April, 2021, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 201 Centennial, Boulder, MT 59632, an undivided fifty percent (50%) interest in the following real property located in Jefferson County, Montana:

Sunnyside Lode Mining Claim, Survey No. 10687, located in Township 7 North, Range 5 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County Montana. 

DATED this 9th day of April, 2021

By: /s/ Jeri Goodwin, Civil Officer

Sheriff of Jefferson County

 

