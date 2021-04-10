Gregory G. Schultz
Whitney M. Kolivas
CROWLEY FLECK PLLP
305 S. 4th St. E., Ste. 100
P.O. Box 7099
Missoula, Montana 59807-7099
(406) 523-3600
Attorneys for Plaintiff
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust, Plaintiff, vs. Estate of Thomas C. Ricci; Gina M. Ricci; Thomas J. Ricci; Jennifer L. Ricci; unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, and successors of Thomas C. Ricci; occupants in possession of the real property described in the complaint; John Does I-X; White Corporations I-X; and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to plaintiff, whether the claim or possible claim is present or contingent, Defendants.
Cause No. DV 2019-13
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
TO BE SOLD at Sheriffs Sale on the 29th day of April, 2021, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 201 Centennial, Boulder, MT 59632, an undivided fifty percent (50%) interest in the following real property located in Jefferson County, Montana:
Sunnyside Lode Mining Claim, Survey No. 10687, located in Township 7 North, Range 5 West, P.M.M., Jefferson County Montana.
DATED this 9th day of April, 2021
By: /s/ Jeri Goodwin, Civil Officer
Sheriff of Jefferson County
Legal 21-040 Published in the Boulder Monitor April 14, 21 & 28, 2021 MNAXLP
