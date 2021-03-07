NOTICE OF SALE ON EXECUTION
MONTANA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, JEFFERSON COUNTY
James Maher, Plaintiff
Jacqueline Colombe, Defendant.
Cause No. DV-2018-55
TO BE SOLD AT SHERIFF’S SALE ON THE 6th day of April, 2021 at the Jefferson County Courthouse Steps, Boulder, Montana., at 11 a.m.
The following personal property shall be sold at this sale:
A mobile home according to the records of the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office described with Tax I.D. #0035037, 1489-17-3-13-15-0002, 1971 Tamarck 12 X 56.
Pursuant to Section 25-13-701(1)(c), MCA, this notice shall be posted for 20 days in three public places in the county where the property is situated and also where the property is to be sold, which may be either at the courthouse or on the premises, and publishing a copy of the notice once a week for the same period in some newspaper published in the county if there is one.
Dated this 2nd day of March, 2021
/s/ James Maher
For Jefferson County Sheriff
Legal 21-019 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 10, 17, & 24, 2021
