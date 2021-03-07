Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.