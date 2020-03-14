Notice of Resolution on File with the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder and Notice of Public Hearing, Resolution No. 12-2020, Resolution to Increase Solid Waste Disposal Fees
NOTICE IS HEREBY PROVIDED by the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder and in accordance with Mont. Code Ann. § 7-11-1025(5), a copy of Resolution No. 12-2020, Resolution to Increase Solid Waste Disposal Fees is on file in the office of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder, 102 South Monroe, Boulder, Montana, and is available for inspection during normal business hours.
FURTHER NOTICE IS PROVIDED the Board of Commissioners of Jefferson County, Montana will conduct a public hearing commencing at 2:00 p.m. on March 31, 2020 in the conference room of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorders Office, 102 South Monroe, Boulder, Montana, and at this time will take public comment on and hear objections to Resolution No. 12-2020. Resolution 12-2020 seeks to increase solid waste fees by $20.00 per year for each equivalent residential unit in the Jefferson County Solid Waste District; from $129.69 to $149.69 per year. Anyone wishing to offer objections to and comment on Resolution No. 12-2020 may do so in person at the public hearing, or may provide written comment or protests. Written comment or protests must be received in the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana (mailing address - P.O. Box H, Boulder, MT 59634) no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 27, 2020.
Further information on the action to be taken can be obtained from the from the office of the Jefferson County Commission, 202 West Centennial, Boulder, Montana, phone - 225-4025.
Legal 20-025 Published in the Boulder Monitor March 18 & 25, 2020
MNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.